What to do Sunday, May 15

What to do in our region Sunday, May 15.

Swanton Food Truck and Market Sundays are back in town. You can swing by the village green in the heart of Swanton to check it out. There’s a variety of vendors, food, drinks, and even live performances. Families can even go for a picnic in the park. The Market Sunday starts at 10 a.m. and will go on until 4 p.m.

White Rainbow Regenerative Yoga Farm is hosting an annual Bridal Expo Sunday.

Families and friends can stop by to browse various vendors, eat food, and have some drinks. In addition to live music, lawn games, raffles, and more. The Bridal Expo is free and open to the public.

The circus is in town.

Myths of a Circus is a performance created and performed by a youth troupe. The New England Center for Circus Arts’ Youth Performance Troupe is performing for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The show explores the myths of Ancient Greece. You can tag along for the journey by stopping by NECCA Trapezium in Brattleboro. The show starts at 1 p.m.

