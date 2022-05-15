BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A second trough will keep scattered showers around today. There is the chance for thunderstorms, but not as great as it was on Saturday. It will be muggy but cooler, with highs mainly in the 70s. A few 80s are possible near the Massachusetts border. Monday will be the day to keep a close eye on. Skies will be partly sunny during the morning. A strong cold front will then come barreling in during the afternoon and early evening. Ingredients are coming together for the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms. The biggest threat will be damaging wind, though large hail is also possible. Stay tuned.

We’ll have a return to spring weather for the middle of the week. Showers are likely Tuesday, with cool highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Dry weather is expected Wednesday through Friday. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will be in the 60s, then we’ll reach the upper 70s on Friday. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s. Summer weather makes a comeback Saturday, with highs in the mid 80s. A few showers or thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon.

