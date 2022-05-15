BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday was quite active with showers and embedded thunderstorms, but nothing severe. Monday afternoon and evening, on the other hand, may have severe weather. A strong cold front will come barreling in, and will bring thunderstorms to the region. Some may be strong or severe, with damaging wind being the biggest threat. Large hail isn’t out of the question, however. Stay tuned. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. The cold front will move out Monday night, though a trough will keep showers around on Tuesday. Tuesday will be much cooler, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. You may want a jacket if you’re outdoors.

The middle of the week is looking quiet, though a few showers are now possible on Thursday. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be in the 60s, with lows in the 40s (a few 30s in the colder valleys). Friday will be warmer, with highs well into the 70s.

Summer weather makes a comeback on Saturday, with highs expected to be in the mid 80s. A cold front is expected to pass through overnight, with a few showers and thunderstorms. This will be followed by a cooler Sunday, with highs in the 70s.

