BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We had yet another summer-like day, with highs in the 80s, and a few spots at or just above 90 degrees. Burlington had a record high of 88 degrees. A trough touched off some afternoon thunderstorms, putting an end to the dry days that occurred during the week. Sunday won’t be as warm, though we’ll still have highs in the 70s. A second trough will bring scattered showers during the day. Thunderstorms can’t be ruled out, though the chance looks lower than Saturday. Monday, however, could bring severe thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening as a cold front moves in. We’ll keep you updated.

Spring weather will make a comeback during the week. Showers are likely Tuesday, with much-cooler highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Wednesday and Thursday will be pleasant with highs in the 60s, and lows in the 40s. There are indications we’ll be warming back up into next weekend. Friday is now looking dry, with highs in the 70s. Temperatures may be back in the 80s by Saturday.

