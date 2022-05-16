Advertisement

5 killed, 8 wounded in violent St. Louis weekend

A woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting that occurred at Midtown Bar and Grill...
A woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting that occurred at Midtown Bar and Grill on Saturday.(KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald and Gray News staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - Five people were killed and eight others were wounded in shootings that occurred in St. Louis this weekend.

The first shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. Saturday. Police told KMOV that Kyierah Jeffries, 16, was found shot outside. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

Two hours later, Melissa Moore, 39, and a 55-year-old man were shot at the Midtown Bar and Grill, police said. Moore was found at the bar’s entrance and the man was located inside. Moore was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was taken to a hospital.

An 18-year-old man was shot at around 6:20 p.m. Police said he was talking to a friend when a burgundy sedan pulled up, and two people got out and started shooting. The victim then ran from the scene and discovered he was shot in the neck. He was then dropped off by another car at the scene where Moore was killed. Paramedics then took him to a hospital.

Around 9 p.m., a 17-year-old boy arrived at a hospital and said he was shot. Police say he was walking when a black sedan with no headlights traveled towards him. The teen told officers he heard shots coming from the car and tried to run, but was wounded in the leg.

Just after 10:30 p.m., a man was found shot outside of a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, a 17-year-old boy was shot at a BP gas station. A 22-year-old woman was taken into custody at the scene. Officers say the woman told them she accidentally shot the teen as he was handling her gun. However, police said the victim told them he did not know who shot him. The teen was taken to a hospital in critical but unstable condition.

About three hours later, officers responded to downtown St. Louis where they found a 29-year-old man shot in the leg and a 27-year-old shot in the back. Both men were taken to a hospital.

About 10:30 a.m., a man between 25 and 30 years old was found shot on the sidewalk. He was taken to a hospital in critical but unstable condition.

A man was found near an intersection of Riverview and River Trail Court just after 1 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Less than 45 minutes later, a man and woman were shot at the intersection of Roosevelt Place and Goodfellow. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to a hospital.

