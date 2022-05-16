Bail hearing postponed for man charged in mom’s death at sea

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - A court hearing has been postponed for a Vermont man charged with killing his mother at sea in order to inherit the family’s estate.

Nathan Carman’s bail hearing was slated for Monday.

It was postponed for at least 60 days by US. District Court for Vermont Chief Judge Geoffrey Crawford on Friday.

Lawyers for the 28-year-old Vernon resident sought an indefinite postponement of the hearing to conduct their own investigation. Carman, for now, will remain in custody.

Prosecutors say he should remain detained while he awaits trial because he poses a flight risk and is a danger to the community.

