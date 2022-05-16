Advertisement

Bail hearing postponed for man charged in mom’s death at sea

A court hearing has been postponed for a Vermont man charged with killing his mother at sea in order to inherit the family’s estate.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - A court hearing has been postponed for a Vermont man charged with killing his mother at sea in order to inherit the family’s estate.

Nathan Carman’s bail hearing was slated for Monday.

It was postponed for at least 60 days by US. District Court for Vermont Chief Judge Geoffrey Crawford on Friday.

Lawyers for the 28-year-old Vernon resident sought an indefinite postponement of the hearing to conduct their own investigation. Carman, for now, will remain in custody.

Prosecutors say he should remain detained while he awaits trial because he poses a flight risk and is a danger to the community.

Related stories:

Man denies killing mother at sea to inherit family’s estate

Vt. man denies killing mother at sea for inheritance

Nathan Carman arrested for ‘murder on high seas’

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Burlington police investigate early morning shooting
Multiple shots fired in early morning Burlington shooting
A bobcat bust into a Windsor home Friday, attacking one of the residents.
Bobcat bursts into Windsor home, attacks resident
Crash shuts down I-89N on-ramp
Crash shuts down portion of I-89N on-ramp
Juvenile charged with DUI following crash in Charleston
Juvenile in critical condition following crash
Police seize heroin, cocaine, crack, meth, pills
Police seize thousands of bags of heroin from Winooski residence

Latest News

A court hearing has been postponed for a Vermont man charged with killing his mother at sea in...
Bail hearing postponed for man charged in mom’s death at sea
FILE photo.
Claremont Police investigate early morning shooting
Westford
Crews battle fire in Westford
A building is destroyed in Westford after a fire.
Westford building damaged by fire