Bill creates working group on eating disorder treatment in Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The governor on Monday signed a bill that would begin the process of finding out where the gaps are in the treatment of eating disorders in Vermont.

WCAX News has reported before on how advocates for eating disorder treatment, patients and families say the state lacks higher levels of care.

That forces families-- often young women-- to seek care outside of Vermont or to remain in treatment that isn’t appropriate for the severity of their disorder.

The Miscellaneous Health Bill signed on Monday by Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, creates a working group to make recommendations to lawmakers about how to make access to eating disorder treatment better here.

The group’s first meeting will happen on or before Sept. 1. Their report is due by Feb. 1.

Related Stories:

YCQM: April 24, 2022

Eating Disorders: Providers say Vermont must do more

Eating Disorders: The trouble finding treatment in Vermont

Eating Disorders: Vermont lawmakers step in to help with treatment options

Does Vermont have enough eating disorder treatment for youth?

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.