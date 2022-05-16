Advertisement

Bill creates working group on eating disorder treatment in Vermont

The governor on Monday signed a bill that would begin the process of finding out where the gaps...
The governor on Monday signed a bill that would begin the process of finding out where the gaps are in the treatment of eating disorders in Vermont. - File photo(WCAX)
By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The governor on Monday signed a bill that would begin the process of finding out where the gaps are in the treatment of eating disorders in Vermont.

WCAX News has reported before on how advocates for eating disorder treatment, patients and families say the state lacks higher levels of care.

That forces families-- often young women-- to seek care outside of Vermont or to remain in treatment that isn’t appropriate for the severity of their disorder.

The Miscellaneous Health Bill signed on Monday by Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, creates a working group to make recommendations to lawmakers about how to make access to eating disorder treatment better here.

The group’s first meeting will happen on or before Sept. 1. Their report is due by Feb. 1.

