Blood moon seen in our region

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some people in our region were able to see the total lunar eclipse early Monday morning, just after midnight.

Viewers sent in photos from Georgia and Underhill. Some used their telescope, while others could see it with their naked eye.

This marks not only a super moon, but also a blood moon.

The last total lunar eclipse occurred a year ago on May 26, 2021.

According to NASA, a blood moon occurs during a total lunar eclipse, when the Earth is positioned directly between the moon and the sun, hiding the moon from sunlight.

