Burlington apartment building demolished following 2 fires

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington apartment building twice destroyed by fire was demolished on Monday.

The building on King Street caught fire in January 2021, killing two people.

A second fire in February 2022 made it impossible to rehab the building.

A crane came from Staten Island, New York, to help a crew from Massachusetts take down the dilapidated building, which contained asbestos.

The rubble will be taken away to a facility for contaminated materials in the next couple of days.

Related Stories:

Burlington crews battle fire at site of deadly 2021 blaze

Two die in Burlington’s first fatal fire in nearly a decade

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.