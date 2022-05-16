Advertisement

Burlington apartment building demolished following 2 fires

A Burlington apartment building twice destroyed by fire was demolished on Monday.
A Burlington apartment building twice destroyed by fire was demolished on Monday.(WCAX)
By Katharine Huntley
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington apartment building twice destroyed by fire was demolished on Monday.

The building on King Street caught fire in January 2021, killing two people.

A second fire in February 2022 made it impossible to rehab the building.

A crane came from Staten Island, New York, to help a crew from Massachusetts take down the dilapidated building, which contained asbestos.

The rubble will be taken away to a facility for contaminated materials in the next couple of days.

