Charity Clark announces run for Vermont attorney general

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Another candidate has entered the race for Vermont attorney general.

Charity Clark worked in the attorney general’s office for eight years before she resigned last week. She served as chief of staff to current Attorney General T.J. Donovan for four years.

Clark says she’s worked on expungement clinics and in the office’s consumer protection division.

If elected, the Democrat says she would focus on expanding expungement clinics, bolstering data privacy for kids and working on relief from abuse orders.

“My vision for the office of attorney general comes from my work as a public servant, as an attorney in private practice, as a mom and growing up in southern Vermont,” Clark said.

If elected, Clark would be the first female attorney general.

Right now, she is up against Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault in the August primary.

Donovan is not seeking reelection.

