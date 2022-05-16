Advertisement

Claremont Police investigate early morning shooting

FILE photo.
FILE photo.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - Police are investigating after an early Monday morning shooting in Claremont, New Hampshire.

They say it happened at 3 a.m. near Main and Elm Streets.

We’re told police found evidence that a shooting had occurred but that the victim and suspect had left before police arrived.

Claremont Police believe this was an isolated incident and that there’s no continuing threat to the public.

