Advertisement

Cycling star with Vermont ties shot to death in Texas

The Burke Mountain Academy community is mourning after a graduate dies while living in Texas.
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURKE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burke Mountain Academy community is mourning after a graduate dies while living in Texas.

According to the Austin Police Department, 25-year-old Anna Moriah Wilson was killed last Wednesday after being shot multiple times in a Texas apartment.

Police call this a homicide and say it was not random.

A person of interest has been identified.

In a Facebook post, the Burke Mountain Academy says the entire community is devastated to learn of the cyclist’s death.

This is Austin, Texas’ 27th homicide this year.

The entire Burke Mountain Academy community was devastated to learn of the passing of Moriah Wilson ‘14. As a dedicated...

Posted by Burke Mountain Academy on Sunday, May 15, 2022

We are stunned and saddened to learn of the sudden death of Moriah Wilson ’10. At Riverside Moriah was a dedicated...

Posted by The Riverside School on Saturday, May 14, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington police investigate early morning shooting
Multiple shots fired in early morning Burlington shooting
A bobcat bust into a Windsor home Friday, attacking one of the residents.
Bobcat bursts into Windsor home, attacks resident
Crash shuts down I-89N on-ramp
Crash shuts down portion of I-89N on-ramp
Juvenile charged with DUI following crash in Charleston
Juvenile in critical condition following crash
Police seize heroin, cocaine, crack, meth, pills
Police seize thousands of bags of heroin from Winooski residence

Latest News

Nathan Carman during a previous court appearance.
Bail hearing postponed for man charged in mom’s death at sea
A court hearing has been postponed for a Vermont man charged with killing his mother at sea in...
Bail hearing postponed for man charged in mom’s death at sea
FILE photo.
Claremont Police investigate early morning shooting
Westford
Crews battle fire in Westford
A building is destroyed in Westford after a fire.
Westford building damaged by fire