Cycling star with Vermont ties shot to death in Texas

BURKE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burke Mountain Academy community is mourning after a graduate dies while living in Texas.

According to the Austin Police Department, 25-year-old Anna Moriah Wilson was killed last Wednesday after being shot multiple times in a Texas apartment.

Police call this a homicide and say it was not random.

A person of interest has been identified.

In a Facebook post, the Burke Mountain Academy says the entire community is devastated to learn of the cyclist’s death.

This is Austin, Texas’ 27th homicide this year.

The entire Burke Mountain Academy community was devastated to learn of the passing of Moriah Wilson ‘14. As a dedicated... Posted by Burke Mountain Academy on Sunday, May 15, 2022

We are stunned and saddened to learn of the sudden death of Moriah Wilson ’10. At Riverside Moriah was a dedicated... Posted by The Riverside School on Saturday, May 14, 2022

