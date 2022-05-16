Cycling star with Vermont ties shot to death in Texas
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BURKE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burke Mountain Academy community is mourning after a graduate dies while living in Texas.
According to the Austin Police Department, 25-year-old Anna Moriah Wilson was killed last Wednesday after being shot multiple times in a Texas apartment.
Police call this a homicide and say it was not random.
A person of interest has been identified.
In a Facebook post, the Burke Mountain Academy says the entire community is devastated to learn of the cyclist’s death.
This is Austin, Texas’ 27th homicide this year.
