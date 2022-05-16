Advertisement

Detroit Tigers fan falls 15 feet from crumbling footbridge

FILE - Baseball fans arrive outside Comerica Park before the start of the Tigers opening day...
FILE - Baseball fans arrive outside Comerica Park before the start of the Tigers opening day baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Friday, April 8, 2022, in Detroit.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — A man walking on a footbridge to a Detroit Tigers game says he fell 15 feet to the ground when part of the concrete collapsed.

Ely Hydes said the incident occurred May 9, but the bridge still was open until The Detroit News reached out to the state Transportation Department on Sunday.

The Spruce Street pedestrian bridge is above the Lodge Freeway.

Hydes says he was walking to Comerica Park with a friend when “the bridge just collapsed under my feet.”

Hydes says he landed about six feet from traffic. He describes himself as a “giant walking bruise.”

Hydes says “crazy things” happen to him at baseball games. In 2019, he caught a home run hit by Albert Pujols, the slugger’s 2,000th career RBI.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington Police are investigating an early morning shooting that happened on Sunday.
Multiple shots fired in early morning Burlington shooting
Courtesy: Burke Mountain Academy
Cycling star with Vermont ties shot to death in Texas
A bobcat bust into a Windsor home Friday, attacking one of the residents.
Bobcat bursts into Windsor home, attacks resident
William J. Dunn
Burlington man accused of leading 2 separate police chases
Crash shuts down I-89N on-ramp
Crash shuts down portion of I-89N on-ramp

Latest News

FILE - U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sits in the courtroom, Friday, April 22, 2022, in...
Georgia voters appeal decision on Rep. Greene’s eligibility
A Burlington apartment building twice destroyed by fire was demolished on Monday.
Burlington apartment building demolished following 2 fires
Brittanee Drexel, originally from New York, was last seen April 25, 2009, outside the Blue...
Authorities ID remains in South Carolina as Brittanee Drexel
Garth Brooks said he is postponing ticket sales for his July 23 concert out of respect for the...
Garth Brooks halts ticket sales for Buffalo concert after supermarket attack
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage