Essex car theft suspect charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Essex Police with assistance from Williston officers grappled with an alleged car thief and a car passenger who officers say nearly ran one of the officers over before crashing the vehicle.

The incident happened around midnight Friday in an underground parking garage at 27 Susie Wilson Road in Essex. Police say the pair were in the process of stealing a car but when police tried to pull the driver from the vehicle, he accelerated and nearly struck one officer before striking the structure’s support beam. Under arrest is the driver, 38-year old William J. Dunn Jr. of Burlington and 31 year old Amanda Stuart of South Burlington. Dunn is being held for 15-thousand dollars bail, while the passenger, was issued an appearance citation and released.

