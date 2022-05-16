Advertisement

Essex car theft suspect charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Essex Police with assistance from Williston officers grappled with an alleged car thief and a car passenger who officers say nearly ran one of the officers over before crashing the vehicle.

The incident happened around midnight Friday in an underground parking garage at 27 Susie Wilson Road in Essex. Police say the pair were in the process of stealing a car but when police tried to pull the driver from the vehicle, he accelerated and nearly struck one officer before striking the structure’s support beam. Under arrest is the driver, 38-year old William J. Dunn Jr. of Burlington and 31 year old Amanda Stuart of South Burlington. Dunn is being held for 15-thousand dollars bail, while the passenger, was issued an appearance citation and released.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bobcat bust into a Windsor home Friday, attacking one of the residents.
Bobcat bursts into Windsor home, attacks resident
Crash shuts down I-89N on-ramp
Crash shuts down portion of I-89N on-ramp
Juvenile charged with DUI following crash in Charleston
Juvenile in critical condition following crash
Burlington police investigate early morning shooting
Multiple shots fired in early morning Burlington shooting
Police seize heroin, cocaine, crack, meth, pills
Police seize thousands of bags of heroin from Winooski residence

Latest News

Burlington police investigate early morning shooting
Multiple shots fired in early morning Burlington shooting
File image
Free state park day passes for Vermont educators
Westford
Westford home damaged by fire
The class of 2022 ready to receive their diplomas.
NVU Lyndon Celebrates the Class of 2022