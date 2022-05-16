Advertisement

Firefighters battle large forest fire in White Mountains

Firefighters in New Hampshire are battling a large forest fire that’s burned hundreds of acres in the White Mountains this weekend.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARTLETT, N.H. (AP) - Firefighters in New Hampshire are battling a large forest fire that’s burned hundreds of acres in the White Mountains this weekend.

The U.S. Forest Service said federal, state and local fire personnel responded to a fire on state land in Crawford Notch State Park at around 11 a.m. Saturday.

The agency said the fire is burning in steep, mountainous terrain and is estimated to be about 250 acres in size.

Fire officials said Saturday afternoon rains helped control the fire and there were no significant threats to life or property.

Firefighters planned to return to the site Sunday to continue suppressing the blaze.

