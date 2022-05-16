Advertisement

Firefighters making progress on northern NH fire

Forest officials say a forest fire in northern New Hampshire is down to a little over 100 acres...
Forest officials say a forest fire in northern New Hampshire is down to a little over 100 acres and rain on Monday helped firefighters’ efforts.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, N.H. (AP) — A forest fire in northern New Hampshire is down to a little over 100 acres, and rain on Monday helped firefighters’ efforts, forest officials said.

The Bemis Fire is in Crawford Notch State Park, the White Mountain National Forest and on private land. It’s comprised of three smaller fires.

Showers on Sunday helped, but the part of the ground was still dry, “enabling the fire to burn deeper,” the forest service said in a news release.

Firefighters are anticipating more dry conditions this weekend.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Burlington Police are investigating an early morning shooting that happened on Sunday.
Multiple shots fired in early morning Burlington shooting
Courtesy: Burke Mountain Academy
Cycling star with Vermont ties shot to death in Texas
A bobcat bust into a Windsor home Friday, attacking one of the residents.
Bobcat bursts into Windsor home, attacks resident
William J. Dunn
Burlington man accused of leading 2 separate police chases
Crash shuts down I-89N on-ramp
Crash shuts down portion of I-89N on-ramp

Latest News

A Burlington apartment building twice destroyed by fire was demolished on Monday.
Burlington apartment building demolished following 2 fires
Marlon Taylor
South Burlington Police warn of jump in car thefts, make arrest
MiVT: Ondine Perfume
House and Senate negotiators in New Hampshire have approved yet another congressional map with...
Panel approves another New Hampshire redistricting plan
Gov. Phil Scott has signed legislation into law that creates an advisory committee to make...
Vermont law creates panel, fund for opioid settlement