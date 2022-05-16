Advertisement

Hinesburg Police alert residents of aggressive man

The Hinesburg Police Department is advising against giving a ride to a man in town because of an aggressive history.
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - The Hinesburg Police Department is advising against giving a ride to a man in town because of an aggressive history.

According to a Facebook post, the same man was brought to the police station multiple times over the weekend by different people who said they offered the man a ride and then couldn’t get him out of their car.

He is also accused of being aggressive and verbally abusive.

Police didn’t share his name or what he looks like just that he has a wheelchair.

Officers say after being brought to the department the first time Friday, they tried to give him a ride and so did Outreach, but he refused.

**Hinesburg Residents, Please Read** On Friday, an individual arrived at the police department with a man and his...

Posted by Hinesburg Police Department on Sunday, May 15, 2022

