Hinesburg Police alert residents of aggressive man

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - The Hinesburg Police Department is advising against giving a ride to a man in town because of an aggressive history.

According to a Facebook post, the same man was brought to the police station multiple times over the weekend by different people who said they offered the man a ride and then couldn’t get him out of their car.

He is also accused of being aggressive and verbally abusive.

Police didn’t share his name or what he looks like just that he has a wheelchair.

Officers say after being brought to the department the first time Friday, they tried to give him a ride and so did Outreach, but he refused.

