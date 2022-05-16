Advertisement

Jury convicts White River Jct. man of sexual assault with teen

After two days of deliberations, a jury convicted a White River Junction man of sexually assaulting a teenager in 2018.
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - After two days of deliberations, a jury convicted a White River Junction man of sexually assaulting a teenager in 2018.

The assault came to the attention of police after the survivor told a friend, who contacted guidance counselors at Hartford High School, where she was a student at the time.

Police say DNA evidence helped connect 43-year-old Larry Labrecque to the crime.

His trial last week was the first criminal trial in more than two years in Windsor County because of the pandemic.

He faces up to life in prison.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington Police are investigating an early morning shooting that happened on Sunday.
Multiple shots fired in early morning Burlington shooting
A bobcat bust into a Windsor home Friday, attacking one of the residents.
Bobcat bursts into Windsor home, attacks resident
File photo
Essex car theft suspect almost drives into officer
Crash shuts down I-89N on-ramp
Crash shuts down portion of I-89N on-ramp
Juvenile charged with DUI following crash in Charleston
Juvenile in critical condition following crash

Latest News

The spongy moth, formerly known as the gypsy moth, has returned for the season and is looking...
Experts predict another year of defoliation from the spongy month
FILE photo.
Hinesburg Police alert residents of aggressive man
Courtesy: Proctor Fire Department
Proctor home severely damaged in weekend fire
The spongy moth, formerly known as the gypsy moth, has returned for the season and is looking...
Spongy month caterpillars return to the region
The Hinesburg Police Department is advising against giving a ride to a man in town because of...
Hinesburg Police alert residents of aggressive man