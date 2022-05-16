Jury convicts White River Jct. man of sexual assault with teen

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - After two days of deliberations, a jury convicted a White River Junction man of sexually assaulting a teenager in 2018.

The assault came to the attention of police after the survivor told a friend, who contacted guidance counselors at Hartford High School, where she was a student at the time.

Police say DNA evidence helped connect 43-year-old Larry Labrecque to the crime.

His trial last week was the first criminal trial in more than two years in Windsor County because of the pandemic.

He faces up to life in prison.

