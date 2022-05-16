Legislative leaders reflect on session defined by pandemic, vetoes, retirements

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont legislative leaders are reflecting on a session like no other.

Lawmakers closed a biennium defined by the pandemic, remote lawmaking and a torrent of federal relief cash.

The Legislature passed historic investments in housing, mental health, schools and the workforce.

“I’m really proud that we were able to work closely with the Legislature to deliver for Vermonters,” said Sen. Becca Balint, D-Vt. President Pro Tem.

There was generally broad agreement among the House, Senate and governor. As the pandemic emergency faded, the sessions saw a few more tiffs.

“This year there was a lot more of the policy discussions that can divide legislators and governors,” said Chris Graff, the former bureau chief of the Associated Press in Vermont.

With that, came spending disagreements over housing and tax relief.

“When there’s more money involved, it gets harder, it gets more difficult,” said Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont.

Which led to several late-session vetoes from the governor on pension reform and the Clean Heat Standard.

A veto override on the Clean Heat Standard attempt failed by one vote with three Democrats voting against it.

We wanted to talk to Vt. .House Speaker Jill Krowinski about that, but she was not available for an interview.

But Senator Balint says part of the reason is that the governor negotiated with his veto pen and not through the committee process.

“A governor that seems checked out on some issues, won’t engage with the committee process, which is how we do our work, and then shows up at the last minute with a list of demands,” Balint said.

Governor Scott’s staff disagrees and says he met with the speaker or pro tem weekly, and that his commissioners engaged with committees.

The end of the session is also the end of an era for some Statehouse leaders. Dozens of House lawmakers are stepping down, including at least six committee chairs.

Almost one-third of the 30-member Senate is not seeking reelection or is seeking higher office, including Sen. Chris Pearson.

“I think overall that’s good. We need to shake it up and bring fresh ideas and fresh energy into the building,” said Pearson, P/D-Chittenden County.

Pearson says work on Progressive priorities like liveable wages, clean water and climate change will continue.

“We just spent $170 million as a state budget doing that. In some ways, it’s very gratifying but it’s nowhere near the end of the work and I look forward to seeing the next generation of leaders picking up the mantle,” Pearson said.

But Graff says many of the policy priorities of the Legislature depend on who occupies the governor’s office.

“Some of these issues that were dealt with and vetoed this year will come back to the Legislature next year,” Graff said.

Governor Scott is expected to make his political plans known in the coming days.

