Man fatally shot by officer near NH space force station

A man who was fatally shot by a police officer near the New Boston Space Force Station died of...
A man who was fatally shot by a police officer near the New Boston Space Force Station died of a single gunshot wound, according to an autopsy.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW BOSTON, N.H. (AP) — A man who was fatally shot by a police officer near the New Boston Space Force Station died of a single gunshot wound, according to an autopsy.

The manner of death of the 33-year-old man from Massachusetts on Friday night is a homicide, the attorney general’s office said in a news release Sunday. His name was not released.

The shooting incident on an access road to the space force station also involved a security member, the attorney general’s office said.

The shooting is still under investigation.

The station tracks satellites and assists with the tracking of commercial space launches.

