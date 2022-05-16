Advertisement

Medicaid patients struggle to find dental providers

By Katharine Huntley
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s hard enough right now to just find a dentist, but providers are calling it a perfect storm for patients who utilize Medicaid insurance. They say they are doing everything they can to accommodate that need while still keeping their busiensses going.

“There’s been shortages, especially since the virus and everything. Hard to get appointments, it’s one of those things, who has the time and who has the money,” said Dana Passage of Colchester.

Passage is on Medicaid. She says she’s been having a difficult time finding dental care when she needs it.

We caught up with her after her appointment at the Community Health Centers of Burlington, a federally qualified health center where the majority of dental patients are on Medicaid.

“It’s a perfect storm of unfortunate with the demand which is it’s always been there but it’s increased because people have less access elsewhere. We want to meet that demand but we are struggling to do so just because of staffing,” said Dr. Elicia Thompson, the dental director of the Community Health Centers of Burlington.

Thompson says many older dentists and hygienists retired early during the pandemic. The costs of supplies are up, too.

But the main challenge for dental offices with Medicaid patients is reimbursement. They receive less from Medicaid than from private insurers for the same procedures.

Vermont Dental Care in Winooski is a private practice and a nonprofit. They’ve been operating since the ‘70s with a mission to treat low-income children.

Their lead dentist says 60% of their patients are on Medicaid and they can’t afford to take many more.

“We couldn’t just see Medicaid children because we take a loss, so we actually need to see the general population at large to make up for the difference in the fee differential between Medicaid fees and usual and customary fees,” Dr. Chuck Seleen said.

Other practices have to cap their number of Medicaid patients, too.

“Dentists have to stay relatively competitive with each other on a fee scale so they can be an ongoing operation. So if they take a lot of low, low discounted fee, way more than the other people in the community, it’s going to make it very difficult in the long term for supply staff all those things,” Seleen said.

Dentists say this is the most difficult it’s ever been to find care if you have Medicaid insurance. Even the Community Health Center of Burlington is taking few new patients.

Tuesday, I’ll take a closer look at what steps the state is taking to address the reimbursement issue and what dentists are doing to stay afloat.

