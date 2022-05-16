New data on how Vermont students are performing in school

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The state has released new data on how Vermont students are performing in the classroom.

The Vermont Agency of Education provides the annual snapshot based on standardized tests.

We have the 2020-2021 school year data, but the state cautions against reading too much into it because of the pandemic.

There was no 2019-2020 school year data because kids were sent home in March 2020.

During the 2020-2021 school year, state testing was optional, so it’s hard to compare that year’s data to other years as we continue to learn about the pandemic’s impact on academic performance.

The 2020-2021 school year was one of remote and hybrid forms of learning. Some parents say it posed academic and personal challenges for their children.

Debbie Kennedy has two children, a college student and an eighth-grader.

“How I see them working academically was totally eclipsed by the mental health,” Kennedy said.

Since students have returned to the classroom, some parents, like Amy Allen, are noticing small gaps coming to light, especially as her daughter prepares for the SAT.

“I don’t think there’s glaring academic holes but it would have been different if she was in person every single day,” said Allen, the parent of an eighth-grader and an 11th-grader.

In the Vermont Agency of Education’s annual snapshot, assessment indicators show that Vermont students met performance goals in English language arts and reading and science.

The snapshot shows Vermont students did not meet math performance goals.

The state is also not meeting its equity index standards, which show how underserved students fare compared to their privileged peers.

Michael Moriarty is the curriculum director in the Orleans Central Supervisory Union, where the snapshot shows the district was just shy of meeting its performance goals last year.

“It’s kind of hard to use that really in a meaningful way compared to what we have say, you know, locally as far as assessment data and in a variety of ways,” Moriarty said.

He says the pandemic inspired the implementation of a reading and math benchmark assessment and a social-emotional learning screening three times a year. The supervisory union also added a phonics program for kindergarten through second-graders.

“Being really conscientious about the fact that we have kids that could be struggling because of pandemic concerns,” Moriarty said.

Moriarty notes there still isn’t a good sense of the impact of the pandemic on students’ academic lives. Vermont Education Secretary Dan French agrees.

“We have a lot of anecdotal observations. We know students have lost progress academically. We know there’s heightened levels of anxiety and emotional needs among students and staff,” French said.

The state says while this year’s data has limited utility, it is something to monitor going forward, especially as the agency turns towards focusing on pandemic recovery for the next school year.

“We need to focus in and really put our efforts into this recovery work to repair essentially, you know, the damage or the pandemic on educational progress of students and their social-emotional status,” French said.

French says the agency will share plans this week for what recovery will look like.

