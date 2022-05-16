No. 1 Maryland knocks UVM men’s lacrosse out of NCAA Tournament in the First Round

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WCAX) - For the second consecutive season the University of Vermont men’s lacrosse team reached the Round of 16 in the NCAA Tournament, staring down one of the sports’ most storied programs for a second straight year. No. 1 ranked Maryland proved again why they are the best team in the country as the Terrapins toppled UVM 21-5 to remain perfect on the season.

UVM was able to hang with Maryland for the first 15 minutes as the Catamounts were down just two goals after the first quarter. But the Terrapins pulled away in the second off a 9-1 run in that frame. Ryan Cornell had a solid day between the pipes with 12 saves, but Maryland’s Luke Wierman was dominant at the faceoff X and the Cats just couldn’t keep up with the high-powered Maryland offense.

“You know, just to have this opportunity to play in this NCAA Tournament with these guys is such a privilege,” Cornell said following the Cats loss. “So proud of every guy on this team and there’s a lot of emotion right now, but I’m just really proud.”

Head coach Chris Fiefs doesn’t want his team to forget what it accomplished this season, such as matching the school record for wins in a season, winning the program’s second consecutive America East regular season and tournament titles, and claiming its first ever NCAA Tournament win with a victory over Manhattan.

“To get back to this point and win a play-in game that we didn’t have to win last year, I give them a lot of credit,” Fiefs said. “I give a lot of credit to our seniors and our grad students who came back for another year, and I’m just really proud to be their coach. I don’t know if I’ve ever been this proud of a group.”

The Catamounts finished perfect in conference play and close out the season with a 12-7 overall record.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.