Proctor home severely damaged in weekend fire
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PROCTOR, Vt. (WCAX) - Fire investigators will be working to figure out what sparked the flames at a home in Proctor.
It happened Saturday night and kept multiple department busy until Sunday morning.
The Proctor Fire Department reports the fire took the attic and was spreading to the second floor.
Firefighters say all people and pets got out safely, and no one was hurt.
The building is severely damaged.
