Advertisement

Reversing Trump, Biden signs order to deploy US troops to Somalia

Biden’s decision, confirmed by a senior administration official, comes after Defense Secretary...
Biden’s decision, confirmed by a senior administration official, comes after Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin requested the deployment. (White House)
By AAMER MADHANI
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday signed an order to deploy U.S. troops to Somalia amid heightened concerns about the country’s Islamic extremist rebels, known as al-Shabab. The move is a reversal of President Donald Trump’s late-term decision to remove nearly all 700 Special Operator forces that had been operating there.

Biden’s decision, confirmed by a senior administration official, comes after Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin requested the deployment “to reestablish a persistent U.S. military presence in Somalia to enable a more effective fight against al-Shabaab, which has increased in strength and poses a heightened threat.”

The official, who requested anonymity to discuss a decision that has been formally announced, said American forces already in the region would be repositioned.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington Police are investigating an early morning shooting that happened on Sunday.
Multiple shots fired in early morning Burlington shooting
A bobcat bust into a Windsor home Friday, attacking one of the residents.
Bobcat bursts into Windsor home, attacks resident
William J. Dunn
Burlington man accused of leading 2 separate police chases
Crash shuts down I-89N on-ramp
Crash shuts down portion of I-89N on-ramp
Juvenile charged with DUI following crash in Charleston
Juvenile in critical condition following crash

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on the West Front...
LIVE: Biden awards public safety medals of valor at White House ceremony
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
Biden offers logistics support to ease formula shortage
A new curfew is in effect for unaccompanied minors at Chicago's Millennium Park.
Chicago teens given park curfew amid gun violence
The national average is now $4.46 per gallon, up 15.3 cents from a week ago, according to...
Only 3 states have average gas prices below $4 per gallon, report finds
Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson talks during the parliamentary debate on the Swedish...
Once neutral Sweden seeks NATO membership in historic shift