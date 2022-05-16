Universal school lunch bill awaits action from Scott

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A bill that aims to provide at least one hot meal a day to all Vermont students is awaiting action from the governor.

The Universal School Meal Bill carves out $29 million to extend a federal program that allows free meals for all students, regardless of need.

Vermont Education Secretary Dan French notes this is a one-year extension.

“We’ve been tremendously successful in the pandemic by ensuring kids stay fed and there’s a lot of work, very innovative work going on around the state to do that. But I don’t know what the sustainable funding for this policy will be going forward. And that hasn’t been identified yet,” French said.

It’s not clear if Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, will sign the bill, let it become law without his signature or veto it.

