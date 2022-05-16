US border communities begin to see return of Canadian tourists

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Many border community economies rely heavily on Canadian visitors. Businesses and the town of Plattsburgh say with most border restrictions on COVID now lifted, the numbers show Canadian travel to the region is up and they hope that trend continues.

“We are excited, we have seen this uptick,” said Emily Moosmann of the Champlain Centre in Plattsburgh.

If you look in the Champlain Centre’s parking lot-- or any parking lot in the region-- you can see the proof in the plates.

“A noticeable portion of our business and businesses have reported seeing an uptick of Canadian traffic as well in their stores,” Moosmann said.

Canadian travelers are making their way back down to the North Country after testing restrictions to cross back into canada were dropped on April 1 for people who are fully vaccinated.

“That very first weekend that the border opened, I saw a noticeable amount of Canadian plates,” Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said.

The annual border crossing data for Champlain’s Port of Entry from U.S. Customs and Border Protection breaks down the numbers.

In 2019, more than 2.3 million personal passenger vehicles crossed.

That number dropped dramatically in 2020 to 390,000. Remember, in March that year the border was closed to nonessential traffic.

Into 2021 the number sat under 301,000. Starting last fall, crossing was allowed but you needed proof of vaccination and a negative test.

Now, crossings are on the rise at 133,000 for the first three months of 2022.

“A lot of them are starting to come back already. I think we are going to have a really, really good summer and fall,” Cashman said.

Back at the mall, they say locals stepped up and shopped local during the pandemic.

Now, being able to welcome back Canadian travelers, they are on par for a record-breaking year.

“Our traffic numbers are over the 2019 traffic number increase, so we are back in business and it’s good to see and welcome everyone back,” Moosmann said.

As a reminder, you do need to be fully vaccinated to cross into Canada or the U.S., as well as use the ArriveCAN app to get into Canada.

