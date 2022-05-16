Vt. teen attempts record-setting tightrope walk in sky-high heels

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. (WCAX) - A Bellows Fall student unofficially crushed a world record at her high school on Monday.

Ariana Wunderle attempted the longest tightrope walk in high heels-- four-inch heels to be exact.

Wunderle grew up in a circus family, and with her father, Troy, acting as a spotter, the teen crossed the 6-foot high rope 52 times.

The previous record was 4 times.

Wunderle’s world record attempt was part of her senior project to raise money for Circus Smirkus.

After walking nearly 640 feet, she told us she was happy the world record attempt took place at her school.

“I mean this community has supported me throughout my life and it is really nice to be able to give back to everyone and to be able to celebrate this crazy thing,” Wunderle said.

The 18-year-old walked the tightrope for nearly one hour.

The family will submit the needed documentation Monday evening. An official acknowledgment from Guinness World Records is expected to take several months.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.