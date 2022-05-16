BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms will come to an end Monday night with some sunshine returning to the region to start out Tuesday. Skies will be partly sunny and temperatures will be noticeably cooler, with morning close starting in the upper 40s and low 50s. Clouds will return on Tuesday afternoon with the chance for a few scattered showers. Highs will only manage the low to mid 60s.

Wednesday is looking nicer with partly sunny skies and highs closer to normal with afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. We’ll see the chance for a few more showers on Thursday with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures continue to warm up a bit with highs reaching into the upper 60s, close to 70 degrees.

Friday will be the best of the bunch this week with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Unsettled weather will be back for the weekend. We’ll see the chance for a thunderstorm or two on Saturday with highs in the low 80s and the chance for some lingering showers on Sunday, with highs back down into the mid 70s. We’ll dry out for early next week with partly sunny skies on Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures will be close to normal, in the upper 60s and low 70s.

