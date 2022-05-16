BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Good Monday, everyone! We had some hit-and-miss thunderstorms over the weekend, but later today we are expecting a round of showers & thunderstorms that will be a “hit” for just about everyone.

The day will start with some fog, mainly east of the Champlain Valley. Once the fog burns off, we’ll get some sunshine for the rest of the morning.

As we get into the afternoon, things will get more interesting. A sharp cold front will be moving through northern NY from west to east. Ahead of the front, showers & thunderstorms will fire up and be widely scattered about in the early afternoon. By mid-to-late afternoon, those showers & thunderstorms will be more numerous. A more organized line of stormy weather will be accompanying that cold front as it cruises eastward through NY state. That front, along with possibly severe thunderstorms, will rumble into VT & NH during the evening hours. There could be some locally heavy downpours, damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, and some hail.

The cold front, and the stormy weather, will move through during the early overnight hours and we’ll clear out by Tuesday morning. So, Tuesday will start out with some sunshine. Then, a trailing trough of low pressure will swing through from north to south with a few, scattered showers. It will be cooler and breezy on Tuesday.

From mid-week to the end of the work week, skies will be partly sunny, although there is a chance for a few showers during the day on Thursday. Temperatures will be cool mid-week, but things will be heating up again by the end of the week and heading into the weekend, ahead of another frontal system. The timing of that front is a bit up in the air right now, but it could come through any time from late Saturday through Sunday with another round of showers & thunderstorms.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely monitoring the progress of those strong thunderstorms later today, and we will be keeping you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

