4 with serious injuries in rollover crash, including 4 year-old

ROYALTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Four people are suffering from serious injuries after their car rolls over in Royalton.

Vermont State Police say just before 5:30, Monday, they received a call that multiple people were ejected from a car after it rolled over on 1-89 Northbound.

The driver was identified as Matthew Hallock,31 of Montpelier. Police say among the four people was a four year old girl, who they say, was not restrained to her car seat.

All four occupants were sent to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.

Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.

