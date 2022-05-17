4 with serious injuries in rollover crash, including 4 year-old
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROYALTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Four people are suffering from serious injuries after their car rolls over in Royalton.
Vermont State Police say just before 5:30, Monday, they received a call that multiple people were ejected from a car after it rolled over on 1-89 Northbound.
The driver was identified as Matthew Hallock,31 of Montpelier. Police say among the four people was a four year old girl, who they say, was not restrained to her car seat.
All four occupants were sent to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.
Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.
Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.