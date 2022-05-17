Confirmed: National Weather Service says tornado touched down in NH

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. (WCAX) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado did, in fact, touch down in North Charlestown, New Hampshire.

Officials say the wind speeds from the tornado topped out at 90 mph, which toppled trees along Route 12 and took down power lines.

Witnesses who live in the area say the tornado sounded like a freight train rolling down the road. Others did not immediately comprehend what was going on.

“My wife was closing the windows and said, ‘Look at those funny clouds.’ And I said, ‘The ones going up like smoke?’ She goes, ‘Yeah,’ and then said, ‘And they are twirling like in a circle.’ So I got up to look at them and we both decided that looks like a tornado,” said Jim Graff of North Charlestown.

Trees were also toppled on some properties. We saw one home that received minor damage.

No injuries have been reported.

Crews were out Tuesday morning repairing the downed power lines.

Meteorologist Jess Langlois is speaking with the National Weather Service and she will have more details on the Channel 3 News starting at 4 p.m.

Related Story:

Possible tornado touches down in our region

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.