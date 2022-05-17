Dartmouth walk-on adds DI student-athlete to her résumé

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - You might remember when Dartmouth in the spring of 2020 decided to eliminate five varsity programs to try and reduce athletic department expenses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. About seven months later, Dartmouth changed course in regard to a potential lawsuit with Title IX and eventually those programs returned. During that period some student-athletes transferred and that left programs like the women’s golf team needing numbers. One student stepped up in a big way.

Dartmouth senior Emilia Hoppe went through her four years at school not ever thinking she’d play college golf. She played in high school back home at St. Paul Academy and Summit School near her hometown of Bloomington, Minn., but she didn’t think being one of the best golfers on her prep team was saying much. She later had her chance her senior year with the Big Green.

“I played a round with some friends in the fall and one of their girlfriends I guess was trying on for the team and after the round he goes, ‘Well, you’re actually a lot better than my girlfriend, maybe you should talk to coach,’” Hoppe explained. “I said, ‘No way, I’m a busy senior taking hard classes.’”

There was a little hesitation at first, but her friends ended up giving head coach Alex Kirk her contact information anyways. When the women’s golf team was short on numbers after coming back from being cut, Hoppe picked up her clubs and answered.

This is the part of her life that Hoppe didn’t expect and that’s becoming a DI athlete. She comes from a family where they golf for fun and here Hoppe is hitting the greens against some of the best golfers in the country.

Hoppe played in a few tournaments in the winter and even parred the very first hole of her first tournament. She admitted she didn’t shoot so well after that, but laughed saying there was an initial moment where she couldn’t believe she became a college athlete.

“There are people from all over the world, like really good ones that are going to be on the LPGA, and I’m sort of a little bit of a rando showing up,” Hoppe laughed. “But I think in a way it was nice because only four scores counted and I was the fifth person. So, if I do really well that’s awesome, and if I just kind of make it through the day with a good attitude, that’s also awesome.”

