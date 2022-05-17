Advertisement

Help for Vermont families facing baby formula shortage

Vermont parents who have trouble finding baby formula are being encouraged to reach out to the...
Vermont parents who have trouble finding baby formula are being encouraged to reach out to the Health Department. - File photo(Beatriz Reyna)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont parents who have trouble finding baby formula are being encouraged to reach out to the Health Department.

Help is on the way now that the FDA has given Abbott the greenlight to reopen its baby formula plant which has been closed since February due to safety concerns. But the FDA must first approve some safety changes before Abbott resumes operations.

The company believes the plant can be up and running within two weeks but it will be another six to eight weeks before the formula hits store shelves.

Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine says if you need help, reach out to the Health Department.

“Pay close attention to online retailers of infant formula to ensure they’re legitimate and safe sources. Only order from well-recognized distributors and pharmacies,” Levine said.

The earliest date the baby formula supply will be back to normal is mid-July.

In the meantime, the FDA is also relaxing some regulations to allow more formula to be imported from overseas.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Burke Mountain Academy
Cycling star with Vermont ties shot to death in Texas
William J. Dunn
Burlington man accused of leading 2 separate police chases
Four people, including a child, were seriously injured after being thrown from a car in Royalton.
4 seriously injured after being thrown from car
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Possible tornado in Charlestown, New Hampshire
Possible tornado touches down in our region
Marlon Taylor
South Burlington Police warn of jump in car thefts, make arrest

Latest News

Medicaid patients struggle to find dental providers - Part 2
Phil Scott to seek 4th term as Vermont governor
Armando Barron
Defense: ‘Wrong person on trial’ in death, beheading
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
sdf
UVM returns to traditional graduation - clipped version