Help for Vermont families facing baby formula shortage

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont parents who have trouble finding baby formula are being encouraged to reach out to the Health Department.

Help is on the way now that the FDA has given Abbott the greenlight to reopen its baby formula plant which has been closed since February due to safety concerns. But the FDA must first approve some safety changes before Abbott resumes operations.

The company believes the plant can be up and running within two weeks but it will be another six to eight weeks before the formula hits store shelves.

Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine says if you need help, reach out to the Health Department.

“Pay close attention to online retailers of infant formula to ensure they’re legitimate and safe sources. Only order from well-recognized distributors and pharmacies,” Levine said.

The earliest date the baby formula supply will be back to normal is mid-July.

In the meantime, the FDA is also relaxing some regulations to allow more formula to be imported from overseas.

