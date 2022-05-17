Inmate dies following medical event at Vermont prison

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont inmate has died while in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

It’s the fifth death of an incarcerated individual in Vermont this year.

Police say David Goldstein, 56, of Barre City, died at the Springfield Hospital Monday night.

Troopers say they were notified Goldstein had been transported to the hospital earlier in the day Monday after suffering a medical event at the Southern State Correctional Facility.

An investigation into what happened is ongoing.

