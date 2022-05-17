Advertisement

Phil Scott to seek 4th term as Vermont Governor

By WCAX News Team
May. 17, 2022
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Incumbent Governor Phil Scott says he will seek another term.

The Republican made the announcement in a campaign email Tuesday morning.

Scott says he’s worked to bring people together in a divided country, and says he’s proven that he can put politics aside.

“I’ve never run a negative campaign and never will, because Vermonters, and all Americans, deserve a better and more civil political space – if for no other reason than to be better role models for our children, because they’re watching us,” said Scott in the email.

As in previous years, the governor says campaigning will not be a priority. Scott was elected in 2016, and has won reelection by wide margins in 2018 and 2020.

We expect to hear more from the Governor in his weekly press conference Tuesday at noon. You can it stream live, or tune in to the Channel 3 News at Noon.

