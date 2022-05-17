Planned Parenthood to close five clinics in Vermont, New Hampshire

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On June 12th, the Planned Parenthood clinics in Hyde Park, Bennington, St. Albans, Middlebury, and Claremont, New Hampshire will be closing their doors for good. With the recent draft decision regarding Roe v. Wade, some say they’re a little concerned about this.

Planned Parenthood provides services like STI testing, birth control, cancer screenings, and most notably abortion services.

With five clinics closing in Vermont and New Hampshire next month, people say they hope it’s not a trend.

“They’ll be coming to New York or going to other places and maybe not be safe,” said Joanne Lincoln, a New Yorker who visits Vermont frequently.

Nicole Clegg, a spokesperson for the organization, says the closures are to protect their sustainability. She cited staffing shortages, political divisiveness, and underfunding.

“When we were looking at which health centers to expand and which would be closing, we looked at geography,” Clegg explained. “We looked at distance, to make it somewhat manageable for folks.”

Clinics in Barre, Brattleboro, Williston, Vermont; Exeter, New Hampshire; and Sanford, Biddeford, and Topsham, Maine will be expanding their hours over the course of the next year. Some say that isn’t enough.

“I live in north troy. I live an hour and a half away from Burlington. That means I need to drive forty-five minutes or an hour to get to a Planned Parenthood,” one woman who uses their services said. “That means other women are going to have to travel further in order to get the healthcare they need and maybe they don’t have the resources to drive.”

Even with the closures, there will still be 15 planned parenthood clinics in northern New England. They’re also preparing for an influx of out-of-state patients if Roe v. Wade gets overturned.

“The exciting thing is we have telehealth, so many patients can stay with us through the telehealth program, get their birth control and prescriptions filled and access the level of care they need,” Clegg said.

She adds they’re still accepting new patients in-person and via telehealth, as well as working with current patients to make sure they have a clinic.

