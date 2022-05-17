Police looking for two suspects caught on camera breaking into ATM
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - The Berlin Police Department are looking for two people who attempted to break into a drive-thru ATM in Berlin.
Police say a man and woman were caught on surveillance camera at the Northfield Savings Bank on Paine Turnpike North.
Police say it happened on May 12th, just after 9:30 that night.
The man was seen driving away with the woman, possibly in a Toyota Rav4.
If you recognize them, you’re asked to contact Berlin Police at (802) 223-4401.
