Advertisement

Police looking for two suspects caught on camera breaking into ATM

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - The Berlin Police Department are looking for two people who attempted to break into a drive-thru ATM in Berlin.

Police say a man and woman were caught on surveillance camera at the Northfield Savings Bank on Paine Turnpike North.

Police say it happened on May 12th, just after 9:30 that night.

The man was seen driving away with the woman, possibly in a Toyota Rav4.

If you recognize them, you’re asked to contact Berlin Police at (802) 223-4401.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Burke Mountain Academy
Cycling star with Vermont ties shot to death in Texas
Burlington Police are investigating an early morning shooting that happened on Sunday.
Multiple shots fired in early morning Burlington shooting
A bobcat bust into a Windsor home Friday, attacking one of the residents.
Bobcat bursts into Windsor home, attacks resident
William J. Dunn
Burlington man accused of leading 2 separate police chases
Crash shuts down I-89N on-ramp
Crash shuts down portion of I-89N on-ramp

Latest News

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Possible tornado in Claremont, NH
Take a Look at This: Possible Tornado touches down in Claremont, NH
4 with serious injuries in rollover crash, including 4 year-old
Possible tornado touches down in New Hampshire
Possible tornado touches down in Claremont, New Hampshire
Planned Parenthood to close five of their Northern New England clinics
Planned Parenthood to close five clinics in Vermont, New Hampshire
Several Planned Parenthood's in Northern New England closing their doors
Planned Parenthood to close five clinics in Vermont, New Hampshire