Police seek person of interest in Concord couple’s killings

Authorities are seeking to identify and speak with a man seen in the vicinity of a shooting...
Authorities are seeking to identify and speak with a man seen in the vicinity of a shooting that left a Concord couple dead. (Composite sketch)(Courtesy: New Hampshire Attorney General)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Authorities are seeking to identify and speak with a man seen in the vicinity of a shooting that left a Concord couple dead.

The bodies of Stephen and Djeswende Reid were found on a hiking trail near their apartment complex on April 21, three days after they left for a walk.

Investigators on Tuesday released a sketch of a man they called a person of interest in the case. They described him as a clean-shaven white man in his late 20s or early 30s, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with short brown hair. The man was seen near the scene wearing a dark blue jacket with khaki pants and carrying a black backpack.

Meanwhile, the reward for information leading to an arrest has increased to $33,500 in large part due to an anonymous donor who promised the money only if someone comes forward in the next 60 days.

Information can be submitted anonymously by contacting the Concord Regional Crimeline at 603-226-3100. Tips can also be submitted online through the Crimeline website at www.concordregionalcrimeline.com, or text message TIP234 and the message to CRIMES (274637). All tips remain anonymous.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

