Rutland hospital reopens COVID unit

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A somber reminder that the coronavirus is still with us: Vermont’s second-largest hospital is reopening its COVID wing.

The Rutland Regional Medical Center shut down the COVID-dedicated unit in late January, but now, 5 West is back in action.

The hospital says the negative pressure wing can accommodate eight patients, and it’s full.

There are other COVID patients elsewhere in the hospital, too, including in the ICU.

No visitors are allowed on 5 West.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.