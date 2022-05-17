Advertisement

Rutland man charged with financially exploiting vulnerable adults

Handcuffs
Handcuffs(MGN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A Rutland man faces charges of financially exploiting five vulnerable adults.

The Attorney General’s office says Mark Lacomb, 39, a case manager and nursing assistant at a Choices for Care Medicaid-funded residential program, embezzled over $13,000 from five individuals over the course of a year.

Lacomb pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Tuesday. He was released with conditions.

