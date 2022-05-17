UVM returns to traditional graduation
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Graduation is this weekend for the University of Vermont.
After two years of pandemic modifications, the ceremony is completely in-person, something students and the community have been waiting for.
“We have a very high vaccination rate. Our students and faculty and staff are all 100% vaccinated and boosted. We’re encouraging families and guests to do the same. And the Northeast, where we attract most of our students from, have a high vaccination rate,” said retiring UVM vice president of operations and public safety Gary Derr.
Ike Bendavid spoke with Derr about the return to a pre-COVID commencement, as well as other recent UVM topics in the news.
