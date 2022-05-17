Vermont family shares bizarre story of bobcat attack

WINDSOR, Vt. (WCAX) - Imagine sitting in your living room on a Friday morning and having a bobcat unexpectedly burst into your home. That is exactly what happened at a Vermont home.

“It all happened within five seconds, even less,” Joyce Willett said.

Willett was on her couch in Windsor on Friday morning when her cat Grayson came charging through the front door. Right on her tail was a wild bobcat.

“It’s like I don’t know what to do. I can’t walk, I’m sitting here, I don’t have anything to hit it with. So, I just couldn’t have done anything,” Willett said.

Willett’s partner, Mike Peabody, heard the commotion from outside and also came running. When he entered the house, Grayson and the bobcat were squaring off in the bathroom.

Instinct kicked in and Peabody kicked the bobcat off his pet. Eventually, he was able to trap the animal in the room.

“At that time, I had no time to be scared yet. Until it turned around, then I was scared and it attacked me,” Peabody said.

Four days after the incident, Peabody still has scrapes, bruises and puncture wounds on his leg where the bobcat latched on. He was taken to the hospital to get checked out and treated for possible rabies exposure.

Fish and Wildlife officials say the bobcat, which was euthanized on-site, was confirmed to be rabid.

“When the whole thing was over, I’m 70 years old, I’m going to be this year, and I was thinking to myself, boy, a lot of thoughts went through my head awful fast. I didn’t think I could think that fast in a split second,” Peabody said.

The couple says one change they will make is that they plan to get a new screen door.

“I hate to say it was funny,” Willett said. “I was just stumped. I didn’t know what to do, so I just sat here and did nothing and watched it happen.”

Grayson is up to date with her rabies shots and received another booster Monday. However, she will have to quarantine inside the house for the next 45 days.

