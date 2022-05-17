Vermont State University unveils logo and branding

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The newly formed Vermont State University on Tuesday unveiled its new logo and branding.

Starting in 2023, Castleton, Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College will merge to become one larger entity, Vermont State University.

Vermont State University is branding itself as the heart of Vermont, a place for innovators, thinkers and doers who dream big.

“For me and my fellow students, the opportunity to learn inside and outside the classroom is invaluable. Students get to work toward more than a piece of paper. They will choose Vermont State University because their dreams are bigger than any classroom and this is their gateway to the world,” said Ryan Cooney, a Vermont Technical College alum.

The goal of combining the four colleges to rebrand as one Vermont State University was critical to keep them open. The Vermont State Colleges System has struggled financially for years.

