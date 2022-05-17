WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Kids VT is publishing a monthly multimedia storytelling series on role models and people who inspire kids in their communities. It’s called Vermont Visionaries.

Eddie Merma is one of those people. Merma learned when he was a caseworker that large-scale, hands-on creative work had a transformative impact on the youth he worked with. He founded the Sculpture School in Waitsfield to share that with dozens of children every year.

In this Vermont Visionaries, Kids VT Columnist Cat Cutillo introduces you to Merma and takes you inside the Sculpture School. Watch the video to see.

Click here to visit the Vermont Visionaries Vimeo channel.

Click here for Kids VT.

