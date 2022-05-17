Advertisement

Vt. state-sponsored COVID testing sites to close in coming weeks

Vermonters handing off their tests to Regional Ambulance.
Vermonters handing off their tests to Regional Ambulance.(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont health officials say most state-sponsored COVID testing sites will be phased out over the next two months.

Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine says as the pandemic progresses with highly transmissible variants like omicron, the at-home instant testing has proved to be more timely and useful than the PCR tests provided by the state-run clinics. He said the state will phase out the testing sites during May and June.

Levine says free tests continue to be available for pickup throughout the state. He says the federal government has also announced a third round of free tests available through the mail.

The health commissioner says the state’s COVID testing since the start of the pandemic has been a success story and was made possible by the cooperation of state workers, volunteers, and other partners like the Vermont National Guard.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Burke Mountain Academy
Cycling star with Vermont ties shot to death in Texas
William J. Dunn
Burlington man accused of leading 2 separate police chases
Marlon Taylor
South Burlington Police warn of jump in car thefts, make arrest
The Hinesburg Police Department is advising drivers against giving a ride to a man in town...
Hinesburg Police alert residents to aggressive man
Four people, including a child, were seriously injured after being thrown from a car in Royalton.
4 seriously injured after being thrown from car

Latest News

Authorities are seeking to identify and speak with a man seen in the vicinity of a shooting...
Police seek person of interest in Concord couple’s killings
A Vermont inmate has died while in the custody of the Department of Corrections.
Inmate dies following medical event at Vermont prison
Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence Scott Bray points to a video display of a UAP during a...
Welch part of US House hearing on UFOs
ufos
Welch part of US House hearing on UFOs