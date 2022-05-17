Vt. state-sponsored COVID testing sites to close in coming weeks

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont health officials say most state-sponsored COVID testing sites will be phased out over the next two months.

Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine says as the pandemic progresses with highly transmissible variants like omicron, the at-home instant testing has proved to be more timely and useful than the PCR tests provided by the state-run clinics. He said the state will phase out the testing sites during May and June.

Levine says free tests continue to be available for pickup throughout the state. He says the federal government has also announced a third round of free tests available through the mail.

The health commissioner says the state’s COVID testing since the start of the pandemic has been a success story and was made possible by the cooperation of state workers, volunteers, and other partners like the Vermont National Guard.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.