Welch part of US House hearing on UFOs

Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence Scott Bray points to a video display of a UAP during a...
Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence Scott Bray points to a video display of a UAP during a hearing of the House Intelligence, Counterterrorism, Counterintelligence, and Counterproliferation Subcommittee hearing on "Unidentified Aerial Phenomena," on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - For the first time in more than half a century, a U.S. House panel held a highly anticipated public hearing on UFOs.

Top Pentagon officials were grilled by members of a House Intelligence Subcommittee. Vermont Rep. Peter Welch is part of that subcommittee.

The hearing comes almost a year after the director of national intelligence released a highly anticipated report which examined “144 reports” of unidentified aerial phenomena but identified only a single one, which turned out to be a deflated balloon.

The report also documents 11 instances “in which pilots reported near misses with a UAP.”

“People think there must be extraterrestrial life and it’s not at all beyond the pale that there would be a visit here. On the other hand, as the DOD, you have the responsibility to make sure that our national security is protected,” said Welch, D-Vermont.

UFOs first hit the American public’s radar about 70 years ago, pushing Pentagon officials to try to explain the unexplainable.

In the 1960s, then-congressman Gerald Ford asked Congress to investigate, leading to the last public hearings on UFOs.

