What New York’s new political maps could mean for North Country voters

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York is still in the redistricting process as primaries inch closer and closer.

After making its way through the courts, a master draft plan was released Monday and it could cause headaches at the polls for primaries.

“The process of redistricting in New York state was a tortuous process in 2022,” said Harvey Schantz, a political scientist.

New York has been working on altering its political lines after the 2020 census showed the state lost residents over the last 10 years.

The political lines are based on population to make sure everyone has equal representation. A commission created in 2014 was supposed to keep those lines fair.

“The clear language of the constitutional amendments says the districts cannot be gerrymandered,” Schantz said.

But the group wasn’t able to meet the task at hand. Two rounds of submissions were deemed partisan.

It was up to the Legislature, which has a Democratic majority, to draw the lines. They did, but New York’s highest court deemed the Senate and congressional lines were drawn to favor Democrats. So a judge tasked a draft master from Carnegie Mellon University with redrawing the lines.

He released those plans on Monday.

The biggest change for the North Country is the 21st Congressional District currently represented by Republican Elise Stefanik. It no longer includes Watertown but gains Saratoga.

But because these final maps arrived so late, New York had to push back the primaries for the Senate and congressional votes to August; gubernatorial and assembly primaries will remain in June.

While it could cause a headache at the polls, some North Country voters say they don’t mind showing up twice.

“No, I’d be happy to vote twice,” said George Zimman of Ellenburg Depot.

Professor Schantz says a judge has until May 24 to sign off on the draft master’s plans. Schantz says that will likely happen.

