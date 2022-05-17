BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After cloudy, showery weather on Tuesday, we’ll be back to some sunshine for mid week on Wednesday. Temperatures will still be running a few degrees below normal with highs in the mid 60s. We’ll be in on-again, off-again weather pattern through the end of the week, which will bring more wet weather through the end of the week.

Cloudy skies return on Wednesday night with showers likely by Thursday morning. We’ll see one batch of rain during the morning hours, and a second period of rain developing for the afternoon and into the evening hours. Temperatures will be cooler again for Thursday with highs only in the upper 50s and low 60s.

We’ll be back to sunshine on Friday with partly sunny skies, combined with a nice warm up that will bring temperatures up into the upper 70s and low 80s. The weekend will see the chance for scattered showers and storms, both Saturday and Sunday. Highs on Saturday will top out in the mid to upper 80s, then turn cooler again for the second half of the weekend, dropping back down into the upper 70s.

Drier skies will be on tap for the start of the work week. Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will be close to normal with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

