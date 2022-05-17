BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! Monday’s stormy weather is out of here now, and today will be much quieter. After some morning sunshine, showers will swing through in the afternoon & evening as a trough of low pressure moves through the northeast. The showers will end in the early overnight hours and we’ll clear out by morning.

Wednesday will be a delightful day with sunshine and comfortable temperatures, thanks to high pressure building in behind the departing trough.

A weak frontal system will come through with showers on Thursday.

Temperatures will be cooler over the next few days and there will be low humidity. But as we get towards the end of the week and into the weekend, here we go again. The heat & humidity will build back in. Friday will be dry with partly sunny skies. Saturday may feature some pop-up showers and possible thunderstorms, mainly over the higher terrain. Then a cold front will come through on Sunday with another round of showers & thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe.

It will clear out and cool down again for Monday.

Take MAX Advantage of the sunshine every other day! -Gary

